Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage

Pride of the Foothills!! - STATUS: Showing now, pls call for an appointment.



Gorgeous 3bedroom 2bathroom condo with 2 car attached garage and private patio area! Must see this unit, pool and club house rights.

Owner pays for the gardener. Has a washer/dryer inside unit, stove, dishwasher. Great location close to fwy.



LOCATION: South of the 210 fwy/East of Sunflower



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2505365)