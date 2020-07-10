All apartments in Glendora
917 Ashworth Place
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

917 Ashworth Place

917 Ashworth Place · No Longer Available
Location

917 Ashworth Place, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
The Foothill Village Association welcomes you to this gorgeous Glendora home awaiting a new owner! This PUD is located in the Award-Winning Glendora Unified School District, surrounded by shopping centers and restaurants and near APU and Citrus College, this home offers a desirable location/cul-de-sac. Curb appeal invites you into the home that immediately greets you with a bright and open floor plan. Lounge and relax in the living room that boasts a cozy fireplace, large windows that fill the home with natural sunlight, vaulted ceilings and beautiful laminate wood flooring. Make your way to the spacious kitchen with a garden window overlooking the back patio and an additional eating area. You will love the large master bedroom featuring a sliding glass door to the patio and a private master bath. This home is complete with 2 additional bedrooms, a full hall bath, a separate laundry area and ample upgrades including newer A/C, furnace. Entertain your guests outside in this private back yard. There is a raised bank perfect for gardening if you desire. Many new rose bushes have been planted. Lounge at the HOA pool and spa, shoot some hoops at the basketball court and enjoy playing a game of soccer on the huge grassy area. This house is perfect for you, and here is your chance to call it your new home! Also you are close to the Metro Gold Line for an easy commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Ashworth Place have any available units?
917 Ashworth Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 917 Ashworth Place have?
Some of 917 Ashworth Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Ashworth Place currently offering any rent specials?
917 Ashworth Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Ashworth Place pet-friendly?
No, 917 Ashworth Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 917 Ashworth Place offer parking?
No, 917 Ashworth Place does not offer parking.
Does 917 Ashworth Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Ashworth Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Ashworth Place have a pool?
Yes, 917 Ashworth Place has a pool.
Does 917 Ashworth Place have accessible units?
No, 917 Ashworth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Ashworth Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 Ashworth Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 Ashworth Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 917 Ashworth Place has units with air conditioning.

