917 Ashworth Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool hot tub

The Foothill Village Association welcomes you to this gorgeous Glendora home awaiting a new owner! This PUD is located in the Award-Winning Glendora Unified School District, surrounded by shopping centers and restaurants and near APU and Citrus College, this home offers a desirable location/cul-de-sac. Curb appeal invites you into the home that immediately greets you with a bright and open floor plan. Lounge and relax in the living room that boasts a cozy fireplace, large windows that fill the home with natural sunlight, vaulted ceilings and beautiful laminate wood flooring. Make your way to the spacious kitchen with a garden window overlooking the back patio and an additional eating area. You will love the large master bedroom featuring a sliding glass door to the patio and a private master bath. This home is complete with 2 additional bedrooms, a full hall bath, a separate laundry area and ample upgrades including newer A/C, furnace. Entertain your guests outside in this private back yard. There is a raised bank perfect for gardening if you desire. Many new rose bushes have been planted. Lounge at the HOA pool and spa, shoot some hoops at the basketball court and enjoy playing a game of soccer on the huge grassy area. This house is perfect for you, and here is your chance to call it your new home! Also you are close to the Metro Gold Line for an easy commute.