Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
808 E Woodland Lane
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

808 E Woodland Lane

808 East Woodland Lane · No Longer Available
Glendora
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Gym
Location

808 East Woodland Lane, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Recently remodeled three bedroom pool home located in North Glendora on quiet cul-de-sac street. Large formal living room with fireplace, open kitchen/great room with breakfast counter, new white cabinets, and new stainless appliances, family room with slider door to outside covered patio, master suite with beautiful bathroom with dual sink vanity and large shower, two additional good sized bedroom, and a hallway bathroom with dual sink vanity and large shower. Beautiful backyard with patio cover, lawn area, remodeled refreshing pool, and gated RV parking. Two car attached garage with laundry hook ups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 E Woodland Lane have any available units?
808 E Woodland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 808 E Woodland Lane have?
Some of 808 E Woodland Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 E Woodland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
808 E Woodland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 E Woodland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 808 E Woodland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 808 E Woodland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 808 E Woodland Lane offers parking.
Does 808 E Woodland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 E Woodland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 E Woodland Lane have a pool?
Yes, 808 E Woodland Lane has a pool.
Does 808 E Woodland Lane have accessible units?
No, 808 E Woodland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 808 E Woodland Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 E Woodland Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 808 E Woodland Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 E Woodland Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
