808 E Woodland Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Recently remodeled three bedroom pool home located in North Glendora on quiet cul-de-sac street. Large formal living room with fireplace, open kitchen/great room with breakfast counter, new white cabinets, and new stainless appliances, family room with slider door to outside covered patio, master suite with beautiful bathroom with dual sink vanity and large shower, two additional good sized bedroom, and a hallway bathroom with dual sink vanity and large shower. Beautiful backyard with patio cover, lawn area, remodeled refreshing pool, and gated RV parking. Two car attached garage with laundry hook ups.