Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
768 E Leadora Avenue
Last updated May 23 2019 at 5:56 PM

768 E Leadora Avenue

768 East Leadora Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

768 East Leadora Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
putting green
hot tub
This one of a kind property offers exquisite indoor and outdoor living areas in the heart of Glendora. A modern ranch renovated. Property offers open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 4 baths plus a bonus room. two great rooms, gourmet island kitchen, and attached guest quarter with private entrance. The U-shaped design features expansive walls of sliding glass & French doors which open to the patio and pool area, including an entertainment kitchen perfect for indoor/outdoor living. Interior upgrades included dual pane casement windows, new HVAC systems, new electrical, shaker cabinetry throughout, granite countertops, and beveled maple and travertine tile floors. The self- contained guest cottage with knotty pine paneling, full kitchen, bedroom and bath will welcome extended family members or guests with comfortable, private spaces. The residence has a deep set back from the street with circle driveway, and the rear yard is a lovely Garden of Eden with beautifully landscaped grounds, walkways, putting green, pond, gardens, graceful oaks, fruit tree orchard, and expanses of lawn for garden parties and large gatherings. Alongside the sparkling pool & raised spa is a long covered patio with ceiling fans & outdoor lighting. 50 solar panels power the property with green energy savings. Located within the acclaimed Glendora school district and in walking distance to the charming downtown Village of Glendora.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 768 E Leadora Avenue have any available units?
768 E Leadora Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 768 E Leadora Avenue have?
Some of 768 E Leadora Avenue's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 768 E Leadora Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
768 E Leadora Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 768 E Leadora Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 768 E Leadora Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 768 E Leadora Avenue offer parking?
No, 768 E Leadora Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 768 E Leadora Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 768 E Leadora Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 768 E Leadora Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 768 E Leadora Avenue has a pool.
Does 768 E Leadora Avenue have accessible units?
No, 768 E Leadora Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 768 E Leadora Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 768 E Leadora Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 768 E Leadora Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 768 E Leadora Avenue has units with air conditioning.
