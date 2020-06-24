768 E Leadora Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool putting green hot tub

This one of a kind property offers exquisite indoor and outdoor living areas in the heart of Glendora. A modern ranch renovated. Property offers open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 4 baths plus a bonus room. two great rooms, gourmet island kitchen, and attached guest quarter with private entrance. The U-shaped design features expansive walls of sliding glass & French doors which open to the patio and pool area, including an entertainment kitchen perfect for indoor/outdoor living. Interior upgrades included dual pane casement windows, new HVAC systems, new electrical, shaker cabinetry throughout, granite countertops, and beveled maple and travertine tile floors. The self- contained guest cottage with knotty pine paneling, full kitchen, bedroom and bath will welcome extended family members or guests with comfortable, private spaces. The residence has a deep set back from the street with circle driveway, and the rear yard is a lovely Garden of Eden with beautifully landscaped grounds, walkways, putting green, pond, gardens, graceful oaks, fruit tree orchard, and expanses of lawn for garden parties and large gatherings. Alongside the sparkling pool & raised spa is a long covered patio with ceiling fans & outdoor lighting. 50 solar panels power the property with green energy savings. Located within the acclaimed Glendora school district and in walking distance to the charming downtown Village of Glendora.