Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

745 W Foothill Blvd Available 08/04/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex for Rent in Glendora Coming Soon August 1 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex for Rent in Glendora



745 W. Foothill Blvd

Glendora CA 91741



$1695 monthly, $1695 security deposit



This home is conveniently located near Foothill and Grand. One parking space in front of the home is reserved for this unit.



Owner pays water and trash. There is also a washer and dryer in the laundry room, which is included in the rent.



GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED, NEAR OR ABOVE 700 FICO SCORE.



No Pets Allowed



