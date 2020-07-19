All apartments in Glendora
Find more places like 703 Invergarry St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
703 Invergarry St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

703 Invergarry St

703 Invergarry St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

703 Invergarry St, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home has been beautifully remodeled in recent years and ready for your immediate enjoyment. New paint throughout, granite counters, cherry wood cabinets, newer paint inside and newer paint on the outside, carpet and laminate flooring, automatic sprinklers in front with timer, and a large front and backyard. Near shopping, restaurants, schools, and near 210 freeway. Wonderful tree-lined neighborhood that reminisce the good old days when neighbors are there for each other. Move in ready! This is a no pets/no smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Invergarry St have any available units?
703 Invergarry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 703 Invergarry St have?
Some of 703 Invergarry St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Invergarry St currently offering any rent specials?
703 Invergarry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Invergarry St pet-friendly?
No, 703 Invergarry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 703 Invergarry St offer parking?
No, 703 Invergarry St does not offer parking.
Does 703 Invergarry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Invergarry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Invergarry St have a pool?
No, 703 Invergarry St does not have a pool.
Does 703 Invergarry St have accessible units?
No, 703 Invergarry St does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Invergarry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 Invergarry St has units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Invergarry St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 703 Invergarry St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 BedroomsGlendora 2 Bedrooms
Glendora Apartments with BalconiesGlendora Apartments with Parking
Glendora Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CAColton, CACerritos, CA
Stanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CARialto, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Citrus CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine