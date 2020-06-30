All apartments in Glendora
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:25 PM

651 Remuda Dr

651 Remuda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

651 Remuda Drive, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely Glendora home desirably located within the highly-rated Glendora Unified School District, with all elementary, middle and high schools having GreatSchool ratings above 8 out of 10. It is nestled in a quiet neighborhood close to 210 and 57 Fwy, which is just minutes away from Stater Brothers, Starbucks, Walmart, HomeDepot, restaurants and more.

This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. The kitchen is updated with recessed lighting, brand-new refrigerator, and gas range. Both bathrooms have been updated recently. The laundry room just got brand-new flooring. Washer and dryer are included. This house has central heat and a/c. Covered patio in the backyard, perfect for entertaining. 2 car detached garage and a long driveway. Beautiful grassy front and back yard, with automatic sprinklers, great for kids to play in. Gardener service included. Rent this home today!
Visit RentHMR.com or call 909-259-0398 to setup a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 Remuda Dr have any available units?
651 Remuda Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 651 Remuda Dr have?
Some of 651 Remuda Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 Remuda Dr currently offering any rent specials?
651 Remuda Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Remuda Dr pet-friendly?
No, 651 Remuda Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 651 Remuda Dr offer parking?
Yes, 651 Remuda Dr offers parking.
Does 651 Remuda Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 651 Remuda Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Remuda Dr have a pool?
No, 651 Remuda Dr does not have a pool.
Does 651 Remuda Dr have accessible units?
No, 651 Remuda Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Remuda Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 Remuda Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 651 Remuda Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 651 Remuda Dr has units with air conditioning.

