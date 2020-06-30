651 Remuda Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely Glendora home desirably located within the highly-rated Glendora Unified School District, with all elementary, middle and high schools having GreatSchool ratings above 8 out of 10. It is nestled in a quiet neighborhood close to 210 and 57 Fwy, which is just minutes away from Stater Brothers, Starbucks, Walmart, HomeDepot, restaurants and more.



This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. The kitchen is updated with recessed lighting, brand-new refrigerator, and gas range. Both bathrooms have been updated recently. The laundry room just got brand-new flooring. Washer and dryer are included. This house has central heat and a/c. Covered patio in the backyard, perfect for entertaining. 2 car detached garage and a long driveway. Beautiful grassy front and back yard, with automatic sprinklers, great for kids to play in. Gardener service included. Rent this home today!

Visit RentHMR.com or call 909-259-0398 to setup a tour.