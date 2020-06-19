All apartments in Glendora
Glendora, CA
504 E Dalton Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

504 E Dalton Ave

504 East Dalton Avenue · (626) 688-1413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Glendora
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Cheap Places
Accessible Apartments
Location

504 East Dalton Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 504 E Dalton Ave · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Spacious 4 bed 2 bath house close to everything SPA and many appliances included - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qMu8X7s9weSYDGesRTs2TZWw2341KtQn/view?usp=drivesdk

Great location! Across from Finkbiner Park, close to Glendora transit station and just minutes from 210 fwy.

Near Cullen elementary and Glendora high school, many shopping centers

Spacious, Single story house with 2 car garage. Large front and rear yard. SPA just outside master bedroom.

House includes many appliances such as Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and dryer

Central Heating and Air

2 car garage

?????????????????????? ???????
For special showing call or Text Luis 626-688-1413

We are looking for 3 times rent rate as house hold income, credit over 675 no eviction, no collections, no Bankruptcy

(RLNE5755103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 E Dalton Ave have any available units?
504 E Dalton Ave has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 504 E Dalton Ave have?
Some of 504 E Dalton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 E Dalton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
504 E Dalton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 E Dalton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 E Dalton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 504 E Dalton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 504 E Dalton Ave does offer parking.
Does 504 E Dalton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 E Dalton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 E Dalton Ave have a pool?
No, 504 E Dalton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 504 E Dalton Ave have accessible units?
No, 504 E Dalton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 504 E Dalton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 E Dalton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 E Dalton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 E Dalton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
