504 E Dalton Ave

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage hot tub microwave

Spacious 4 bed 2 bath house close to everything SPA and many appliances included - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qMu8X7s9weSYDGesRTs2TZWw2341KtQn/view?usp=drivesdk



Great location! Across from Finkbiner Park, close to Glendora transit station and just minutes from 210 fwy.



Near Cullen elementary and Glendora high school, many shopping centers



Spacious, Single story house with 2 car garage. Large front and rear yard. SPA just outside master bedroom.



House includes many appliances such as Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and dryer



Central Heating and Air



2 car garage



For special showing call or Text Luis 626-688-1413



We are looking for 3 times rent rate as house hold income, credit over 675 no eviction, no collections, no Bankruptcy



