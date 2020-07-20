249 South Minnesota

Amenities

This 2 bed/1.5 Bath apartment near downtown Glendora is a must see!



This apartment is very private in a small community of units and is completely redone!



The apartment is located upstairs above the garages for the units and has a huge wrap-around deck! Upon entering the home, you are greeted with a large living room and dining area. The kitchen is located just off the dining room with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tons of cabinet space! The floors in the kitchen, living and dining areas are a beautiful laminate.



The full bath has 2 sinks and a shower/tub combo and is located in the hallway between the two bedrooms. The master bedroom has its own half bath, huge closet and sliding door to the massive deck with great foothill views!



The second bedroom is large with mirrored closets with tons of space. Unit includes a 1 car garage with washer and dryer hookups and a parking space outside the garage. Units like this with 2 parking spaces are hard to find! There is tons of storage space throughout the apartment and in the garage.



Shared courtyard is very well maintained and makes for a beautiful entrance to the apartment. This apartment is located near the 210 freeway making it very commuter friendly. Also walking distance to the Glendora Public Library and downtown Glendora with lots of shopping and dining options.



No pets allowed.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now



