Last updated September 16 2019

249 South Minnesota

249 South Minnesota Avenue
Location

249 South Minnesota Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 bed/1.5 Bath apartment near downtown Glendora is a must see!

This apartment is very private in a small community of units and is completely redone!

The apartment is located upstairs above the garages for the units and has a huge wrap-around deck! Upon entering the home, you are greeted with a large living room and dining area. The kitchen is located just off the dining room with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tons of cabinet space! The floors in the kitchen, living and dining areas are a beautiful laminate.

The full bath has 2 sinks and a shower/tub combo and is located in the hallway between the two bedrooms. The master bedroom has its own half bath, huge closet and sliding door to the massive deck with great foothill views!

The second bedroom is large with mirrored closets with tons of space. Unit includes a 1 car garage with washer and dryer hookups and a parking space outside the garage. Units like this with 2 parking spaces are hard to find! There is tons of storage space throughout the apartment and in the garage.

Shared courtyard is very well maintained and makes for a beautiful entrance to the apartment. This apartment is located near the 210 freeway making it very commuter friendly. Also walking distance to the Glendora Public Library and downtown Glendora with lots of shopping and dining options.

No pets allowed.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 South Minnesota have any available units?
249 South Minnesota doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 249 South Minnesota have?
Some of 249 South Minnesota's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 South Minnesota currently offering any rent specials?
249 South Minnesota is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 South Minnesota pet-friendly?
Yes, 249 South Minnesota is pet friendly.
Does 249 South Minnesota offer parking?
Yes, 249 South Minnesota offers parking.
Does 249 South Minnesota have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 South Minnesota does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 South Minnesota have a pool?
No, 249 South Minnesota does not have a pool.
Does 249 South Minnesota have accessible units?
No, 249 South Minnesota does not have accessible units.
Does 249 South Minnesota have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 South Minnesota does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 249 South Minnesota have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 South Minnesota does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

