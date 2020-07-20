All apartments in Glendora
2200 Redwood Drive
2200 Redwood Drive

2200 E Redwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2200 E Redwood Dr, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Award Winning Glendora School District. Beautiful Custom Estate Located behind the gates of Oak-Hart Estate in the foothills of Glendora. From the gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, Center Island and all built-in GE Monogram stainless appliances to the outdoor pool and spa with a cascading waterfall this home is perfect for the entertaining family. A perfect blend of travertine and hardwood floors complement the very detailed crown moldings, wainscoting and raised paneled trim throughout the home. Home features 5 bedrooms; 1 Suite Downstairs perfect for guest & in laws; the stairs lead up to the expansive and private master bedroom with a cozy fireplace and luxurious master bathroom. Additional 2 Suites each with their own bathroom; upstairs also has an office room/entertainment room or can be easily converted to another bedroom. Good Size backyard with custom pool and spa, built in BBQ and plenty of space for entertainments.Close to Glendora country Club, markets, shopping center &walking distances to schools (Sutherland elementary, Goddard Middle, Glendora High). Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Redwood Drive have any available units?
2200 Redwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 2200 Redwood Drive have?
Some of 2200 Redwood Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Redwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Redwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Redwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Redwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Redwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Redwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2200 Redwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Redwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Redwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2200 Redwood Drive has a pool.
Does 2200 Redwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2200 Redwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Redwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 Redwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 Redwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2200 Redwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
