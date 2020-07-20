2200 Redwood Drive

Amenities

Award Winning Glendora School District. Beautiful Custom Estate Located behind the gates of Oak-Hart Estate in the foothills of Glendora. From the gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, Center Island and all built-in GE Monogram stainless appliances to the outdoor pool and spa with a cascading waterfall this home is perfect for the entertaining family. A perfect blend of travertine and hardwood floors complement the very detailed crown moldings, wainscoting and raised paneled trim throughout the home. Home features 5 bedrooms; 1 Suite Downstairs perfect for guest & in laws; the stairs lead up to the expansive and private master bedroom with a cozy fireplace and luxurious master bathroom. Additional 2 Suites each with their own bathroom; upstairs also has an office room/entertainment room or can be easily converted to another bedroom. Good Size backyard with custom pool and spa, built in BBQ and plenty of space for entertainments.Close to Glendora country Club, markets, shopping center &walking distances to schools (Sutherland elementary, Goddard Middle, Glendora High). Pets allowed.