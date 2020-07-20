All apartments in Glendora
Last updated July 4 2019 at 1:45 PM

2040 E Linfield Street

2040 East Linfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

2040 East Linfield Street, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, central air/heat, and 1769 sq. feet of living space. The house has been completely remodeled and includes upgrades such as new interior paint, new carpet, wood floors, closet organizers in all the bedrooms, granite counter tops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and lovely French doors that open out to the backyard. The home is located at the end of a private cul-de-sac off Route 66 and Lone Hill in the City of Glendora.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Glendora Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all
LANDSCAPING: Included with rent
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/applications

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 E Linfield Street have any available units?
2040 E Linfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 2040 E Linfield Street have?
Some of 2040 E Linfield Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 E Linfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
2040 E Linfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 E Linfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 E Linfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 2040 E Linfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 2040 E Linfield Street offers parking.
Does 2040 E Linfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 E Linfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 E Linfield Street have a pool?
No, 2040 E Linfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 2040 E Linfield Street have accessible units?
No, 2040 E Linfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 E Linfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2040 E Linfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2040 E Linfield Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2040 E Linfield Street has units with air conditioning.
