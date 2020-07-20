2040 E Linfield Street

Amenities

This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, central air/heat, and 1769 sq. feet of living space. The house has been completely remodeled and includes upgrades such as new interior paint, new carpet, wood floors, closet organizers in all the bedrooms, granite counter tops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and lovely French doors that open out to the backyard. The home is located at the end of a private cul-de-sac off Route 66 and Lone Hill in the City of Glendora.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Glendora Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all

LANDSCAPING: Included with rent

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/applications