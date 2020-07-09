1904 East Duell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This gorgeous 3 bed/2 bath home is completely renovated and located at the end of a cul-de-sac in Glendora!



This home is conveniently located just off Lone Hill and north of the 210 Freeway. The easy access to the freeway makes it very commuter-friendly. It is also just a short drive distance from Glendora Marketplace which features plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities.



This home has been completely repainted inside and out and features original restored hardwood flooring throughout. The living room is very spacious and features a massive north-facing window for views of the foothills and tons of natural light.



The kitchen is located just off the living room and boasts a large dining area and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Laundry room is just off the kitchen and the washer and dryer are included with the rent! A door from the laundry room gives you easy access to the expansive back yard.



All 3 bedrooms are large with lots of closet space. The hallway also features extra storage space. The hall bath has a shower/tub combo and is conveniently located for guests and the bedrooms. The master bedroom has sliding glass doors that open up the back yard and full bath located within.



The back yard is fully fenced and large with gardener included! Brand new patio cover has been added off the detached garage for a very nice shaded seating area. The detached garage is located at the rear of the home down a long driveway that will allow for privacy and plenty of parking space.



This home has central heating and A/C. You won't want to miss the chance to rent this home with gardener and washer/dryer included!



This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Rently. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com and click the button to “Request Showing.” Once you create your account through Rently, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

417-B N. Central Ave.

Upland, CA 91786

909-360-2660



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,710, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.