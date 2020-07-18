146 Martindale Way

Amenities

Beautiful three bedroom three bath townhouse located in gated community of Arboreta. Two separate living areas downstairs. Family room features a fireplace and access to the patio. Large master bedroom upstairs with walk-in closest and spacious master bath including his/her sink, large soaking tub with separate shower. Attached two car garage. The well planned community has a walking path, a very large pool with changing rooms and an oak preserve with children's area. Located in award winning Glendora school district, the house is within walking distance to shops, restaurants, cafe, supermarket and more.