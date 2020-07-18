All apartments in Glendora
Find more places like 146 Martindale Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
146 Martindale Way
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

146 Martindale Way

146 Martindale Way · (626) 733-6296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

146 Martindale Way, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful three bedroom three bath townhouse located in gated community of Arboreta. Two separate living areas downstairs. Family room features a fireplace and access to the patio. Large master bedroom upstairs with walk-in closest and spacious master bath including his/her sink, large soaking tub with separate shower. Attached two car garage. The well planned community has a walking path, a very large pool with changing rooms and an oak preserve with children's area. Located in award winning Glendora school district, the house is within walking distance to shops, restaurants, cafe, supermarket and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Martindale Way have any available units?
146 Martindale Way has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 146 Martindale Way have?
Some of 146 Martindale Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Martindale Way currently offering any rent specials?
146 Martindale Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Martindale Way pet-friendly?
No, 146 Martindale Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 146 Martindale Way offer parking?
Yes, 146 Martindale Way offers parking.
Does 146 Martindale Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Martindale Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Martindale Way have a pool?
Yes, 146 Martindale Way has a pool.
Does 146 Martindale Way have accessible units?
No, 146 Martindale Way does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Martindale Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Martindale Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Martindale Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Martindale Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 146 Martindale Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 BedroomsGlendora 2 Bedrooms
Glendora Apartments with BalconiesGlendora Apartments with Parking
Glendora Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CAColton, CACerritos, CA
Stanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CARialto, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Citrus CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity