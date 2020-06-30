140 N Vermont Ave

Amenities

2 Bedroom condo with new carpet/paint just a very short walk to downtown Glendora. Laundry hookups in unit, dishwasher, stove, range, microwave and new refrigerator/freezer are included. The condominium is located in the Vermont Avenue Lofts north of Foothill in a small, quiet and secure complex. 2 underground parking spots are included with interior access to the unit from the garage. This is a smoke free home. Sorry, no pets. Call Monica 818-355-9527. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail Landlord Software.