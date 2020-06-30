All apartments in Glendora
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

140 N Vermont Ave

140 North Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

140 North Vermont Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom condo with new carpet/paint just a very short walk to downtown Glendora. Laundry hookups in unit, dishwasher, stove, range, microwave and new refrigerator/freezer are included. The condominium is located in the Vermont Avenue Lofts north of Foothill in a small, quiet and secure complex. 2 underground parking spots are included with interior access to the unit from the garage. This is a smoke free home. Sorry, no pets. Call Monica 818-355-9527. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail Landlord Software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

