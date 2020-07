Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious And Newly Remodeled Beautiful Home, Located On A Corner Lot Of A Cul-De-Sac, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Large Living

Room With Recess Lighting, Formal Dining Room, Family Room With A Fireplace, And Huge Bonus Room, Attached 2 Car Garage.

Tile Floors Throughout The House, Central Air Conditioning, Washer and Dryer, Large Covered Patio With Views Of The

Mountains, Fruit Trees In The Backyard, Close To Parks, Shopping, Restaurants, Movies, Excellent Schools And 210 And 57

FWYS.