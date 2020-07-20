All apartments in Glendora
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

1169 W Leadora Avenue

1169 West Leadora Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1169 West Leadora Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Garden Park like 32,475 square foot lot filled with character, surrounded by beautiful greenery and offering ultimate privacy. Your family will Enjoy all year round of flowers/the luscious landscaping, cute pond, beautifully shaped in-ground pool, open grass areas and fruit trees.
When stepped inside to a spacious 4,253 square foot home, offering an open floor plan and large windows that fill the rooms with natural sunlight, as well as gorgeous views of the front and backyard (from each window) Spacious living room, formal dining room and large kitchen! Grand family room opens to the enclosed sun room, both perfect for entertaining guests and enjoying the company of your friends and family. Over-sized master bedroom highlights a fireplace, separate retreat area with a fireplace, walk-in closet and master bath with a separate shower and tub, dual-sink vanity, stone countertops, toilet and bidet. Home is complete with 3 additional extra-large bedrooms, 2 additional baths, laundry room and 3-car detached garage*Great lot, private street, highly desired Glendora location. Located within the acclaimed Glendora school district and in walking distance to park near by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1169 W Leadora Avenue have any available units?
1169 W Leadora Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 1169 W Leadora Avenue have?
Some of 1169 W Leadora Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1169 W Leadora Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1169 W Leadora Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1169 W Leadora Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1169 W Leadora Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 1169 W Leadora Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1169 W Leadora Avenue offers parking.
Does 1169 W Leadora Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1169 W Leadora Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1169 W Leadora Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1169 W Leadora Avenue has a pool.
Does 1169 W Leadora Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1169 W Leadora Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1169 W Leadora Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1169 W Leadora Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1169 W Leadora Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1169 W Leadora Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
