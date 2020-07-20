1169 W Leadora Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Garden Park like 32,475 square foot lot filled with character, surrounded by beautiful greenery and offering ultimate privacy. Your family will Enjoy all year round of flowers/the luscious landscaping, cute pond, beautifully shaped in-ground pool, open grass areas and fruit trees.

When stepped inside to a spacious 4,253 square foot home, offering an open floor plan and large windows that fill the rooms with natural sunlight, as well as gorgeous views of the front and backyard (from each window) Spacious living room, formal dining room and large kitchen! Grand family room opens to the enclosed sun room, both perfect for entertaining guests and enjoying the company of your friends and family. Over-sized master bedroom highlights a fireplace, separate retreat area with a fireplace, walk-in closet and master bath with a separate shower and tub, dual-sink vanity, stone countertops, toilet and bidet. Home is complete with 3 additional extra-large bedrooms, 2 additional baths, laundry room and 3-car detached garage*Great lot, private street, highly desired Glendora location. Located within the acclaimed Glendora school district and in walking distance to park near by.