All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 504 N. Louise St. #9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
504 N. Louise St. #9
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

504 N. Louise St. #9

504 N Louise St · (323) 452-6027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
City Center
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

504 N Louise St, Glendale, CA 91206
City Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 504 N. Louise St. #9 · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 BR 2 BA, Central A/C, Private Patio Glendale - Be within blocks of the best of downtown Glendale in this 2 BR 2BA condo with updated kitchen and brand new washer dryer. Whole Foods, the Americana, and the YMCA are all nearby. Private patio off the living room expands your living space and is perfect spot to decompress after a long day.
Kitchen with quartz counters and tile floors has dishwasher, stove and fridge included. En suite master bedroom has hallway lined with closets and new washer dryer in bathroom. No more trips to the laundromat or sharing a community laundry! Room for two cars to park tandem in carport and 3 overhead storage bins included.
Condo is set up for self showing.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1766052?source=marketing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5789070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 N. Louise St. #9 have any available units?
504 N. Louise St. #9 has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 N. Louise St. #9 have?
Some of 504 N. Louise St. #9's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 N. Louise St. #9 currently offering any rent specials?
504 N. Louise St. #9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 N. Louise St. #9 pet-friendly?
No, 504 N. Louise St. #9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 504 N. Louise St. #9 offer parking?
Yes, 504 N. Louise St. #9 does offer parking.
Does 504 N. Louise St. #9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 N. Louise St. #9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 N. Louise St. #9 have a pool?
No, 504 N. Louise St. #9 does not have a pool.
Does 504 N. Louise St. #9 have accessible units?
No, 504 N. Louise St. #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 504 N. Louise St. #9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 N. Louise St. #9 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 504 N. Louise St. #9?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity