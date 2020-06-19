2912 W 141st Street

Amenities

*** 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage Beautiful Single Family Home in a great neighborhood *** This one-level house floorplan is open and spacious includes: Open Floor Plan, New flooring, New bathroom, New kitchen with dining area. Roomy Bedrooms, Big open family. Interior laundry with washer & dryer included. Covered Patio, Two car garage attached, plenty of parking in the driveway. Convenient location: close to school, restaurants, supermarket, bank and post office, easy access to 405, 110 and 105 freeways. Hurry, schedule time to see & rent this beautiful & spacious house asap while it’s still available!