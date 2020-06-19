All apartments in Gardena
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

2912 W 141st Street

2912 West 141st Street · (714) 720-5447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2912 West 141st Street, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage Beautiful Single Family Home in a great neighborhood *** This one-level house floorplan is open and spacious includes: Open Floor Plan, New flooring, New bathroom, New kitchen with dining area. Roomy Bedrooms, Big open family. Interior laundry with washer & dryer included. Covered Patio, Two car garage attached, plenty of parking in the driveway. Convenient location: close to school, restaurants, supermarket, bank and post office, easy access to 405, 110 and 105 freeways. Hurry, schedule time to see & rent this beautiful & spacious house asap while it’s still available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 W 141st Street have any available units?
2912 W 141st Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2912 W 141st Street have?
Some of 2912 W 141st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 W 141st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2912 W 141st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 W 141st Street pet-friendly?
No, 2912 W 141st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 2912 W 141st Street offer parking?
Yes, 2912 W 141st Street does offer parking.
Does 2912 W 141st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2912 W 141st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 W 141st Street have a pool?
No, 2912 W 141st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2912 W 141st Street have accessible units?
No, 2912 W 141st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 W 141st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 W 141st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2912 W 141st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2912 W 141st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
