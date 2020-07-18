1936 El Segundo Blvd..

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf0919d03d ----
Spacious 2 bedroom unit with large living room. open floor plan. Dining area. Lots of closet and storage space. Includes 1 open parking space.Fresh paint, new flooring, large unit with good closet space. Must see pictures!! Contact the manager or schedule your appointment via www.jamico.com
Professionally managed building, with beautiful landscaped courtyard. Laundry facilities on-site. centrally located next to lax and the 105 & 405 freeways.
4 Inch Base Boards
Gardener
Hot Water Paid
Large Bedrooms
Laundry
New Carpet
Range
Recently Remodeled
Vinyl Planks
Water
Water & Trash