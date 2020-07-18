All apartments in Gardena
Last updated April 17 2019 at 1:26 PM

1936 El Segundo Blvd.

1936 West El Segundo Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1936 West El Segundo Boulevard, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf0919d03d ----
Spacious 2 bedroom unit with large living room. open floor plan. Dining area. Lots of closet and storage space. Includes 1 open parking space.Fresh paint, new flooring, large unit with good closet space. Must see pictures!! Contact the manager or schedule your appointment via www.jamico.com

Professionally managed building, with beautiful landscaped courtyard. Laundry facilities on-site. centrally located next to lax and the 105 & 405 freeways.

4 Inch Base Boards
Gardener
Hot Water Paid
Large Bedrooms
Laundry
New Carpet
Range
Recently Remodeled
Vinyl Planks
Water
Water & Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1936 El Segundo Blvd. have any available units?
1936 El Segundo Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 1936 El Segundo Blvd. have?
Some of 1936 El Segundo Blvd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 El Segundo Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1936 El Segundo Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 El Segundo Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 1936 El Segundo Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 1936 El Segundo Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1936 El Segundo Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1936 El Segundo Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 El Segundo Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 El Segundo Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1936 El Segundo Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1936 El Segundo Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1936 El Segundo Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 El Segundo Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 El Segundo Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1936 El Segundo Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1936 El Segundo Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.

