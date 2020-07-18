1936 El Segundo Blvd..

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom unit with large living room. open floor plan. Dining area. Lots of closet and storage space. Includes 1 open parking space.Fresh paint, new flooring, large unit with good closet space. Must see pictures!! Contact the manager or schedule your appointment via www.jamico.com



Professionally managed building, with beautiful landscaped courtyard. Laundry facilities on-site. centrally located next to lax and the 105 & 405 freeways.



