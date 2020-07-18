17023 S New Hampshire Avenue

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated ceiling fan fire pit bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

Newer built Single Family Residence in excellent Gardena location with close shopping and freeway accessibility. Large 3,200 sq.ft+ home boast 4 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms upstairs. Downstairs has all of the main Living/Dining areas including an additional Den/Office (with full bath + F/P). There's an additional 1/2 bathroom on the ground level, as well. The updated Kitchen includes granite countertops, SS Refrigerator, built-in gas stove/oven, and a large kitchen island. Beautiful travertine floors cover the majority of the home. This diverse floorplan allows for larger families or an extended family to live very comfortably together. An extra-long, gated driveway accommodates up to 4 car parking. The backyard includes a grass yard, firepit, fruit trees, stamped concrete, and a BBQ gas hook-up. A beautiful house in a very convenient location! Hard to find a home of this size and condition, in Gardena, with very easy freeway access with all South Bay amenities close by!