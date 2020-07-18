All apartments in Gardena
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:39 PM

17023 S New Hampshire Avenue

17023 New Hampshire Avenue · (310) 766-5183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17023 New Hampshire Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3214 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Newer built Single Family Residence in excellent Gardena location with close shopping and freeway accessibility. Large 3,200 sq.ft+ home boast 4 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms upstairs. Downstairs has all of the main Living/Dining areas including an additional Den/Office (with full bath + F/P). There's an additional 1/2 bathroom on the ground level, as well. The updated Kitchen includes granite countertops, SS Refrigerator, built-in gas stove/oven, and a large kitchen island. Beautiful travertine floors cover the majority of the home. This diverse floorplan allows for larger families or an extended family to live very comfortably together. An extra-long, gated driveway accommodates up to 4 car parking. The backyard includes a grass yard, firepit, fruit trees, stamped concrete, and a BBQ gas hook-up. A beautiful house in a very convenient location! Hard to find a home of this size and condition, in Gardena, with very easy freeway access with all South Bay amenities close by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17023 S New Hampshire Avenue have any available units?
17023 S New Hampshire Avenue has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17023 S New Hampshire Avenue have?
Some of 17023 S New Hampshire Avenue's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17023 S New Hampshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17023 S New Hampshire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17023 S New Hampshire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17023 S New Hampshire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 17023 S New Hampshire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17023 S New Hampshire Avenue offers parking.
Does 17023 S New Hampshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17023 S New Hampshire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17023 S New Hampshire Avenue have a pool?
No, 17023 S New Hampshire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17023 S New Hampshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17023 S New Hampshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17023 S New Hampshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17023 S New Hampshire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17023 S New Hampshire Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17023 S New Hampshire Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
