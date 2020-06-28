16919 South Dalton Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247 Gardena
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Highly upgraded townhouse with refrigerator, washer/dryer, microwave, dishwasher & tankless water heater. Owner looking for long term tenant who has good track record of rental history and source of income.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16919 S Dalton Avenue have any available units?
16919 S Dalton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 16919 S Dalton Avenue have?
Some of 16919 S Dalton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16919 S Dalton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16919 S Dalton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.