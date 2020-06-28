All apartments in Gardena
Last updated December 12 2019 at 10:10 PM

16919 S Dalton Avenue

16919 South Dalton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16919 South Dalton Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Highly upgraded townhouse with refrigerator, washer/dryer, microwave, dishwasher & tankless water heater. Owner looking for long term tenant who has good track record of rental history and source of income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16919 S Dalton Avenue have any available units?
16919 S Dalton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 16919 S Dalton Avenue have?
Some of 16919 S Dalton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16919 S Dalton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16919 S Dalton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16919 S Dalton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16919 S Dalton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 16919 S Dalton Avenue offer parking?
No, 16919 S Dalton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16919 S Dalton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16919 S Dalton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16919 S Dalton Avenue have a pool?
No, 16919 S Dalton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16919 S Dalton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16919 S Dalton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16919 S Dalton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16919 S Dalton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 16919 S Dalton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16919 S Dalton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
