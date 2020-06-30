15311 Jasmine Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to Gardena! This newly built home is a trilevel home with attached garage with no one above or below! Entry level features landing and the attached two car tandem garage. Up the stairs one level on the second floor is the main living area, kitchen, and one bedroom and bathroom. Relax n the balcony on the level a well. The master bedroom, master bath, second guest room and bathroom, and laundry room complete the top floor. This townhome is centrally located nearby restaurants, nearby shopping hubs, and major retail areas. Relax and unwind at George H Freeman park. Minutes away from El Camino College. Washer, dryer, fridge included without warranty.