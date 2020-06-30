All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 15311 Jasmine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
15311 Jasmine Lane
Last updated March 15 2020 at 7:11 AM

15311 Jasmine Lane

15311 Jasmine Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15311 Jasmine Ln, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to Gardena! This newly built home is a trilevel home with attached garage with no one above or below! Entry level features landing and the attached two car tandem garage. Up the stairs one level on the second floor is the main living area, kitchen, and one bedroom and bathroom. Relax n the balcony on the level a well. The master bedroom, master bath, second guest room and bathroom, and laundry room complete the top floor. This townhome is centrally located nearby restaurants, nearby shopping hubs, and major retail areas. Relax and unwind at George H Freeman park. Minutes away from El Camino College. Washer, dryer, fridge included without warranty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15311 Jasmine Lane have any available units?
15311 Jasmine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 15311 Jasmine Lane have?
Some of 15311 Jasmine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15311 Jasmine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15311 Jasmine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15311 Jasmine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15311 Jasmine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 15311 Jasmine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15311 Jasmine Lane offers parking.
Does 15311 Jasmine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15311 Jasmine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15311 Jasmine Lane have a pool?
No, 15311 Jasmine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15311 Jasmine Lane have accessible units?
No, 15311 Jasmine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15311 Jasmine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15311 Jasmine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15311 Jasmine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15311 Jasmine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249

Similar Pages

Gardena 3 BedroomsGardena Apartments with Balcony
Gardena Apartments with GarageGardena Apartments with Parking
Gardena Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA
Calabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles