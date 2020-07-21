Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to this modern Gateway Walk townhome - 15310 Jasmine Lane #103. Built in 2016, this upgraded home features 1,440 sqft, 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The entryway leads to an engineered hardwood living space with an open, stylish kitchen. The main level offers a dining area, bedroom or office, full bathroom and balcony - prefect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Upstairs you'll find two bedrooms, each with a full bathroom and walk-in closet. Private laundry room upstairs has ample room for storage and side-by-side Samsung washer and dryer (included in lease). Master suite includes full bathroom with double sinks and tiled floors, and large walk-in closet. Cozy courtyard is gated and private. Extra wide tandem garage has epoxy flooring and plenty of space for cabinets and additional storage. Central A/C, tankless water heater, and forced air heating round out the many upgrades. Located near One Hundred Fifty-Sixth Street Elementary School, delicious restaurants, and with convenient access to grocery markets, parks, and highway access, this is the perfect place to call home.