Gardena, CA
15310 Jasmine Lane
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

15310 Jasmine Lane

15310 Jasmine Ln · No Longer Available
Location

15310 Jasmine Ln, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to this modern Gateway Walk townhome - 15310 Jasmine Lane #103. Built in 2016, this upgraded home features 1,440 sqft, 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The entryway leads to an engineered hardwood living space with an open, stylish kitchen. The main level offers a dining area, bedroom or office, full bathroom and balcony - prefect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Upstairs you'll find two bedrooms, each with a full bathroom and walk-in closet. Private laundry room upstairs has ample room for storage and side-by-side Samsung washer and dryer (included in lease). Master suite includes full bathroom with double sinks and tiled floors, and large walk-in closet. Cozy courtyard is gated and private. Extra wide tandem garage has epoxy flooring and plenty of space for cabinets and additional storage. Central A/C, tankless water heater, and forced air heating round out the many upgrades. Located near One Hundred Fifty-Sixth Street Elementary School, delicious restaurants, and with convenient access to grocery markets, parks, and highway access, this is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15310 Jasmine Lane have any available units?
15310 Jasmine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 15310 Jasmine Lane have?
Some of 15310 Jasmine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15310 Jasmine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15310 Jasmine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15310 Jasmine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15310 Jasmine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 15310 Jasmine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15310 Jasmine Lane offers parking.
Does 15310 Jasmine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15310 Jasmine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15310 Jasmine Lane have a pool?
No, 15310 Jasmine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15310 Jasmine Lane have accessible units?
No, 15310 Jasmine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15310 Jasmine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15310 Jasmine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15310 Jasmine Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15310 Jasmine Lane has units with air conditioning.
