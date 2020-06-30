All apartments in Gardena
1514 W Artesia Square

1514 West Artesia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1514 West Artesia Boulevard, Gardena, CA 90248
Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
green community
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Contemporary and Newly Built Townhome in Quiet Gated Community of Gardena. This Beautiful Home has 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, with 1,770 Sq.Ft of Living Space. Ground floor has Main Entry, and a Large Den Area(could be 3rd Bedroom) with glass slider that opens to Patio area. Open Floorplan on the 2nd Level includes Spacious Family Room, Kitchen Area with Pantry and Appliances included, and Living Room Area with Guest Bathroom. 2 Master Bedrooms are located Upstairs, both with Walk-in Closets and attached Bathrooms. One Master Bedroom has Private Balcony access, and Bathroom with Double Sinks/Vanities, and a Stand-alone Shower and separate Bathtub. The Second Master Bathroom has a Combo Tub/Shower. Washer and Dryer Included, located on the Upper Level inside the home. 2-Car Attached garage with Direct Access to the home, and has plenty of room for storage. This Home is LEED Certified, Energy Star Certified, and is Solar powered so utilities are very low and cost efficient. This newer Community amenities include a small Dog Park, a BBQ and Firepit Area with Outdoor Seating that is perfect for Entertaining. Great Location, Central and within walking distance to many Restaurants, Grocery stores, and Shopping. Freeway access nearby to 110, 405 & 91.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 W Artesia Square have any available units?
1514 W Artesia Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 1514 W Artesia Square have?
Some of 1514 W Artesia Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 W Artesia Square currently offering any rent specials?
1514 W Artesia Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 W Artesia Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 W Artesia Square is pet friendly.
Does 1514 W Artesia Square offer parking?
Yes, 1514 W Artesia Square offers parking.
Does 1514 W Artesia Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1514 W Artesia Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 W Artesia Square have a pool?
No, 1514 W Artesia Square does not have a pool.
Does 1514 W Artesia Square have accessible units?
No, 1514 W Artesia Square does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 W Artesia Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 W Artesia Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 W Artesia Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 1514 W Artesia Square does not have units with air conditioning.

