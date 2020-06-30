1514 W Artesia Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit green community parking bbq/grill garage

Contemporary and Newly Built Townhome in Quiet Gated Community of Gardena. This Beautiful Home has 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, with 1,770 Sq.Ft of Living Space. Ground floor has Main Entry, and a Large Den Area(could be 3rd Bedroom) with glass slider that opens to Patio area. Open Floorplan on the 2nd Level includes Spacious Family Room, Kitchen Area with Pantry and Appliances included, and Living Room Area with Guest Bathroom. 2 Master Bedrooms are located Upstairs, both with Walk-in Closets and attached Bathrooms. One Master Bedroom has Private Balcony access, and Bathroom with Double Sinks/Vanities, and a Stand-alone Shower and separate Bathtub. The Second Master Bathroom has a Combo Tub/Shower. Washer and Dryer Included, located on the Upper Level inside the home. 2-Car Attached garage with Direct Access to the home, and has plenty of room for storage. This Home is LEED Certified, Energy Star Certified, and is Solar powered so utilities are very low and cost efficient. This newer Community amenities include a small Dog Park, a BBQ and Firepit Area with Outdoor Seating that is perfect for Entertaining. Great Location, Central and within walking distance to many Restaurants, Grocery stores, and Shopping. Freeway access nearby to 110, 405 & 91.