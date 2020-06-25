All apartments in Gardena
1453 Marine Ave
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

1453 Marine Ave

1453 Marine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1453 Marine Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Large 3bd/2.5ba Townhome with 2 Car Garage - Large 3bd/2.5ba approx 2000 sqft Townhome; Upstairs >> large master suites with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, and 2 large bedrooms with oversize closets and build-in cabinets; Downstairs >> large living room, dinning room, kitchen, powder room with attached oversize 2 car garage; new quality hardwood flooring throughout the house, nice private front yard, shared back patio, and ample street parking. Water, sewer, trash paid by landlord.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. No pet. Equal Opportunity Housing
* Prices and Availability Subject to Change
Easy to show with short notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3504443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 Marine Ave have any available units?
1453 Marine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 1453 Marine Ave have?
Some of 1453 Marine Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 Marine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1453 Marine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 Marine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1453 Marine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 1453 Marine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1453 Marine Ave offers parking.
Does 1453 Marine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1453 Marine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 Marine Ave have a pool?
No, 1453 Marine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1453 Marine Ave have accessible units?
No, 1453 Marine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 Marine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1453 Marine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1453 Marine Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1453 Marine Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
