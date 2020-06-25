1453 Marine Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

Large 3bd/2.5ba Townhome with 2 Car Garage - Large 3bd/2.5ba approx 2000 sqft Townhome; Upstairs >> large master suites with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, and 2 large bedrooms with oversize closets and build-in cabinets; Downstairs >> large living room, dinning room, kitchen, powder room with attached oversize 2 car garage; new quality hardwood flooring throughout the house, nice private front yard, shared back patio, and ample street parking. Water, sewer, trash paid by landlord.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. No pet. Equal Opportunity Housing

* Prices and Availability Subject to Change

Easy to show with short notice.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3504443)