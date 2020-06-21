1234 Marine Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***



Address: 1234 Marine Ave #2, Gardena, CA 90247



- Rent: $2,275 Per Month

- Deposit: $3,000

- Credit Score 600 or better

- Bedrooms: 3

- Bathrooms: 2

- Approx: 1,200 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- Upstairs Unit

- Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout main living space and bathrooms

- Carpet in bedrooms

- Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms

- Upgraded modern kitchen with gray lower cabinets & white uppers, quartz counter tops, under mount sink & modern faucet

- Stainless steel stove/oven & microwave hood

- Tenants are responsible for their own fridge

- Mirrored closet doors in bedrooms

- Fully gated building

- Community laundry on-site

- Fireplace in living room (For decoration purposes only)

- Includes covered tandem parking for 2 cars

- Utilities included: water, sewer, & trash

- No Pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.