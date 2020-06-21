1234 Marine Avenue

Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
Address: 1234 Marine Ave #2, Gardena, CA 90247
- Rent: $2,275 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,000
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Approx: 1,200 Sq.Ft.
Features and Amenities:
- Upstairs Unit
- Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout main living space and bathrooms
- Carpet in bedrooms
- Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms
- Upgraded modern kitchen with gray lower cabinets & white uppers, quartz counter tops, under mount sink & modern faucet
- Stainless steel stove/oven & microwave hood
- Tenants are responsible for their own fridge
- Mirrored closet doors in bedrooms
- Fully gated building
- Community laundry on-site
- Fireplace in living room (For decoration purposes only)
- Includes covered tandem parking for 2 cars
- Utilities included: water, sewer, & trash
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.