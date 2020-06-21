All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 1234 Marine Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
1234 Marine Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 5:50 PM

1234 Marine Avenue

1234 Marine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1234 Marine Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

Address: 1234 Marine Ave #2, Gardena, CA 90247

- Rent: $2,275 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,000
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Approx: 1,200 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Upstairs Unit
- Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout main living space and bathrooms
- Carpet in bedrooms
- Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms
- Upgraded modern kitchen with gray lower cabinets & white uppers, quartz counter tops, under mount sink & modern faucet
- Stainless steel stove/oven & microwave hood
- Tenants are responsible for their own fridge
- Mirrored closet doors in bedrooms
- Fully gated building
- Community laundry on-site
- Fireplace in living room (For decoration purposes only)
- Includes covered tandem parking for 2 cars
- Utilities included: water, sewer, & trash
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 Marine Avenue have any available units?
1234 Marine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 1234 Marine Avenue have?
Some of 1234 Marine Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 Marine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Marine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Marine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1234 Marine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 1234 Marine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1234 Marine Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1234 Marine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 Marine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Marine Avenue have a pool?
No, 1234 Marine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1234 Marine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1234 Marine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Marine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 Marine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 Marine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1234 Marine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249

Similar Pages

Gardena 3 BedroomsGardena Apartments with Balcony
Gardena Apartments with GarageGardena Apartments with Parking
Gardena Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA
Calabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles