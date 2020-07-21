1117 West 164TH Street

Amenities
This beautiful Front House is part of 3 unit building.. Wood Floors, Central Air/Heat, Parking, Private Yard, Open Floor Plan - renovated in the heart of Gardena over 1,750 SF! The house has an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, grey laminate wood floors throughout, calacatta quartz counter-tops, new stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms, private back yard, laundry, recessed lighting throughout, a gorgeous fireplace with black marble design, plenty of closet space, available now.