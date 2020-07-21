All apartments in Gardena
1117 West 164TH Street

1117 West 164th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1117 West 164th Street, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
This beautiful Front House is part of 3 unit building.. Wood Floors, Central Air/Heat, Parking, Private Yard, Open Floor Plan - renovated in the heart of Gardena over 1,750 SF! The house has an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, grey laminate wood floors throughout, calacatta quartz counter-tops, new stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms, private back yard, laundry, recessed lighting throughout, a gorgeous fireplace with black marble design, plenty of closet space, available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 West 164TH Street have any available units?
1117 West 164TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 1117 West 164TH Street have?
Some of 1117 West 164TH Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 West 164TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1117 West 164TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 West 164TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1117 West 164TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 1117 West 164TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1117 West 164TH Street offers parking.
Does 1117 West 164TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 West 164TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 West 164TH Street have a pool?
No, 1117 West 164TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1117 West 164TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1117 West 164TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 West 164TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 West 164TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 West 164TH Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1117 West 164TH Street has units with air conditioning.
