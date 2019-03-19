9715 Queen Annes Ct

Amenities

Spacious 3Bd 2.5Ba Two Story Townhouse in Garden Grove! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Kv1epPzQfcQ&brand=0



Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/kPpGVVvln5U



You must see this two-story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the quiet community of Tudor Estates in Garden Grove. This bright and spacious townhouse is an end unit. Features brand new paint and new carpet. Attached direct access 2-car garage with washer and dryer hookups. All bedrooms feature mirrored closet doors and are located upstairs with two spacious bedrooms on one side and the huge master bedroom on the other. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, an ensuite bathroom with dual vanity, and large soaking tub. Other features: Central A/C and Heat, new dishwasher, low maintenance backyard with pergola, and a cozy fireplace. Close to schools, freeways, shopping, dining and entertainment. Won't last long! Apply TODAY!!



Submit on pets.



