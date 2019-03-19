All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

9715 Queen Annes Ct

9715 Queen Annes Court · No Longer Available
Location

9715 Queen Annes Court, Garden Grove, CA 92844
Little Saigon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3Bd 2.5Ba Two Story Townhouse in Garden Grove! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Kv1epPzQfcQ&brand=0

Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/kPpGVVvln5U

You must see this two-story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in the quiet community of Tudor Estates in Garden Grove. This bright and spacious townhouse is an end unit. Features brand new paint and new carpet. Attached direct access 2-car garage with washer and dryer hookups. All bedrooms feature mirrored closet doors and are located upstairs with two spacious bedrooms on one side and the huge master bedroom on the other. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, an ensuite bathroom with dual vanity, and large soaking tub. Other features: Central A/C and Heat, new dishwasher, low maintenance backyard with pergola, and a cozy fireplace. Close to schools, freeways, shopping, dining and entertainment. Won't last long! Apply TODAY!!

Submit on pets.

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For additional information please contact: Sandra@RpmCoast.com

(RLNE5704404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9715 Queen Annes Ct have any available units?
9715 Queen Annes Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 9715 Queen Annes Ct have?
Some of 9715 Queen Annes Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9715 Queen Annes Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9715 Queen Annes Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9715 Queen Annes Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9715 Queen Annes Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9715 Queen Annes Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9715 Queen Annes Ct offers parking.
Does 9715 Queen Annes Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9715 Queen Annes Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9715 Queen Annes Ct have a pool?
No, 9715 Queen Annes Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9715 Queen Annes Ct have accessible units?
No, 9715 Queen Annes Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9715 Queen Annes Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9715 Queen Annes Ct has units with dishwashers.

