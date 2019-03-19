9707 Bixby Avenue

Amenities

granite counters carport recently renovated bbq/grill extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

Come check out this rare home before it's gone! This 1 bed/1 bath unit with carport and enclosed backyard. Upon entry, the glass panel country style front door makes you feel like you're stepping into a timeless and charming home. The living room has a tan linoleum tile and overlooks the front yard area. The kitchen has upgraded granite countertops and back-splash as well as plenty of storage space and room for a full sized refrigerator. The bedroom is carpeted with a large closet. The bathroom has been upgraded with a pedestal sink, stone bathtub enclosure, above toilet storage as well as upgraded tile flooring. Landlord is currently renovating and cleaning the unit. Earliest move in is possibly Feb 1st. This home has an enclosed backyard for barbecues and additional storage. This specific unit also has a 50+ foot avocado tree in the backyard with an abundance of avocados for your enjoyment! The front yard has a grass area as well as a planter for gardening. Water, trash, and a gardener are included in the rent. Community laundry with coin operated laundry is shared by all of the units. Don't miss this beautiful home!