Garden Grove, CA
9707 Bixby Avenue
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:55 AM

9707 Bixby Avenue

9707 Bixby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9707 Bixby Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

granite counters
carport
recently renovated
bbq/grill
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Come check out this rare home before it's gone! This 1 bed/1 bath unit with carport and enclosed backyard. Upon entry, the glass panel country style front door makes you feel like you're stepping into a timeless and charming home. The living room has a tan linoleum tile and overlooks the front yard area. The kitchen has upgraded granite countertops and back-splash as well as plenty of storage space and room for a full sized refrigerator. The bedroom is carpeted with a large closet. The bathroom has been upgraded with a pedestal sink, stone bathtub enclosure, above toilet storage as well as upgraded tile flooring. Landlord is currently renovating and cleaning the unit. Earliest move in is possibly Feb 1st. This home has an enclosed backyard for barbecues and additional storage. This specific unit also has a 50+ foot avocado tree in the backyard with an abundance of avocados for your enjoyment! The front yard has a grass area as well as a planter for gardening. Water, trash, and a gardener are included in the rent. Community laundry with coin operated laundry is shared by all of the units. Don't miss this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9707 Bixby Avenue have any available units?
9707 Bixby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 9707 Bixby Avenue have?
Some of 9707 Bixby Avenue's amenities include granite counters, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9707 Bixby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9707 Bixby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9707 Bixby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9707 Bixby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 9707 Bixby Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9707 Bixby Avenue offers parking.
Does 9707 Bixby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9707 Bixby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9707 Bixby Avenue have a pool?
No, 9707 Bixby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9707 Bixby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9707 Bixby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9707 Bixby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9707 Bixby Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

