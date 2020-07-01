All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:56 PM

9602 Vons Drive

Location

9602 Vons Drive, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large family home with private master bedroom retreat with its own entrance. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms total. Fresh paint inside and out.
Laminate flooring in all rooms. Great laundry room between kitchen and private master bedroom. New roof and updated plumbing and electrical throughout. Ceiling fans in most rooms. Central heat and A/C. Large backyard with lemon tree and grass for your pets and/or kids. Plenty of parking in huge driveway and lots of storage in attached 2 car garage. Available now. Sorry, we are not holding the home open any more. Please call for a showing or contact your Realtor to show you the home. Thank you for understanding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9602 Vons Drive have any available units?
9602 Vons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 9602 Vons Drive have?
Some of 9602 Vons Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9602 Vons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9602 Vons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9602 Vons Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9602 Vons Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9602 Vons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9602 Vons Drive offers parking.
Does 9602 Vons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9602 Vons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9602 Vons Drive have a pool?
No, 9602 Vons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9602 Vons Drive have accessible units?
No, 9602 Vons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9602 Vons Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9602 Vons Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

