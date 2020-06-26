All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

9372 Melba Drive

Location

9372 Melba Drive, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
4 Bedroom and 2 Bath Home in Quiet and Safe Neighborhood. Spacious Living Room with Dining Area and Fireplace. Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout. New Porcelain Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Dual Pane Windows with All New Window Blinds. Central A/C. Long Driveway and 2 Car Attached Garage with Direct Access. Large Front and Backyard with Fruit Trees. Available to move in first week of June

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9372 Melba Drive have any available units?
9372 Melba Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 9372 Melba Drive have?
Some of 9372 Melba Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9372 Melba Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9372 Melba Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9372 Melba Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9372 Melba Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 9372 Melba Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9372 Melba Drive offers parking.
Does 9372 Melba Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9372 Melba Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9372 Melba Drive have a pool?
No, 9372 Melba Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9372 Melba Drive have accessible units?
No, 9372 Melba Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9372 Melba Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9372 Melba Drive has units with dishwashers.
