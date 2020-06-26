9372 Melba Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom and 2 Bath Home in Quiet and Safe Neighborhood. Spacious Living Room with Dining Area and Fireplace. Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout. New Porcelain Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Dual Pane Windows with All New Window Blinds. Central A/C. Long Driveway and 2 Car Attached Garage with Direct Access. Large Front and Backyard with Fruit Trees. Available to move in first week of June