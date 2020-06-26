4 Bedroom and 2 Bath Home in Quiet and Safe Neighborhood. Spacious Living Room with Dining Area and Fireplace. Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout. New Porcelain Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Dual Pane Windows with All New Window Blinds. Central A/C. Long Driveway and 2 Car Attached Garage with Direct Access. Large Front and Backyard with Fruit Trees. Available to move in first week of June
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9372 Melba Drive have any available units?
9372 Melba Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.