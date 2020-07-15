All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 9302 Maureen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
9302 Maureen Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

9302 Maureen Drive

9302 Maureen Drive · (714) 899-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9302 Maureen Drive, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9302 Maureen Drive · Avail. Jul 17

$2,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1471 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9302 Maureen Drive Available 07/17/20 Coming Soon: Remodeled 4Bd 2Ba Home in Garden Grove! - Check out this Walk Thru Video Tour: https://youtu.be/B7DrL_FUXHg

Remodeled single level home in Garden Grove. This home has been upgraded with vinyl wood flooring, new windows and remodeled kitchen. Bright and welcoming entry leads to first guest bedroom with direct access to kitchen. Crushed quartz counter tops, shaker style kitchen cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances in kitchen. Spacious living and dining area flooded with natural light from slider and oversized window overlooking backyard. Down the hall there are 2 guest bedrooms each with mirrored closets and shared Jack & Jill bathroom with shower. Master bedroom with larger mirrored closet with connected bathroom. Washer/dryer hook ups in garage. Direct access 2 car attached garage + driveway. Close to schools, freeways, shopping, dining and entertainment. Won’t last long! Apply TODAY!

Sorry, no pets.

For additional information please contact: Sandra@RpmCoast.com

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4773245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9302 Maureen Drive have any available units?
9302 Maureen Drive has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 9302 Maureen Drive have?
Some of 9302 Maureen Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9302 Maureen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9302 Maureen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9302 Maureen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9302 Maureen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 9302 Maureen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9302 Maureen Drive offers parking.
Does 9302 Maureen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9302 Maureen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9302 Maureen Drive have a pool?
No, 9302 Maureen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9302 Maureen Drive have accessible units?
No, 9302 Maureen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9302 Maureen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9302 Maureen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 9302 Maureen Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with BalconiesGarden Grove Cheap Places
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA
Placentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity