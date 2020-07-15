Amenities

9302 Maureen Drive Available 07/17/20 Coming Soon: Remodeled 4Bd 2Ba Home in Garden Grove! - Check out this Walk Thru Video Tour: https://youtu.be/B7DrL_FUXHg



Remodeled single level home in Garden Grove. This home has been upgraded with vinyl wood flooring, new windows and remodeled kitchen. Bright and welcoming entry leads to first guest bedroom with direct access to kitchen. Crushed quartz counter tops, shaker style kitchen cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances in kitchen. Spacious living and dining area flooded with natural light from slider and oversized window overlooking backyard. Down the hall there are 2 guest bedrooms each with mirrored closets and shared Jack & Jill bathroom with shower. Master bedroom with larger mirrored closet with connected bathroom. Washer/dryer hook ups in garage. Direct access 2 car attached garage + driveway. Close to schools, freeways, shopping, dining and entertainment. Won’t last long! Apply TODAY!



Sorry, no pets.



