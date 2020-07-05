9211 Carl Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry parking some paid utils key fob access microwave internet access

Available 01/01/20 AIRY & CLEAN 2BR - CENTRAL & CLOSE TO DISNEYLAND - Property Id: 185786



CHOC (Children's Hospital of Orange County), St. Joseph Hospital, UCI Medical Center, Fountain Valley Hospital, & Orange Coast Memorial are just some hospitals that are each within a 15 minute drive from this house.



Electronic keyless entry allows access to my SPOTLESSLY CLEAN & BEAUTIFUL 2 Bedroom guesthouse that's built as a separate unit from the main house.



There are 2 VERY PRIVATE bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Both rooms comes equipped with a queen bed (with waterproof & bed bug proof mattress cover). There's also a very comfortable sofa bed in the first bedroom.



Provided in each room is a large LED TV with Apple TV and Netflix and of course, extremely fast WIFI.



Centrally located, it is tucked in a quiet cul-de-sac within minutes of the freeways and is very close to Huntington Beach, Disneyland, Little Saigon, Koreatown, Knott's Berry Farm, the Angels Stadium and shopping at the Outlets at Orange.



Free Parking. Kitchen and washer/dryer are available anytime for your use

No Pets Allowed



