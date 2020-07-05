All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

9211 Carl Ln

9211 Carl Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9211 Carl Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
key fob access
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
key fob access
Available 01/01/20 AIRY & CLEAN 2BR - CENTRAL & CLOSE TO DISNEYLAND - Property Id: 185786

CHOC (Children's Hospital of Orange County), St. Joseph Hospital, UCI Medical Center, Fountain Valley Hospital, & Orange Coast Memorial are just some hospitals that are each within a 15 minute drive from this house.

Electronic keyless entry allows access to my SPOTLESSLY CLEAN & BEAUTIFUL 2 Bedroom guesthouse that's built as a separate unit from the main house.

There are 2 VERY PRIVATE bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Both rooms comes equipped with a queen bed (with waterproof & bed bug proof mattress cover). There's also a very comfortable sofa bed in the first bedroom.

Provided in each room is a large LED TV with Apple TV and Netflix and of course, extremely fast WIFI.

Centrally located, it is tucked in a quiet cul-de-sac within minutes of the freeways and is very close to Huntington Beach, Disneyland, Little Saigon, Koreatown, Knott's Berry Farm, the Angels Stadium and shopping at the Outlets at Orange.

Free Parking. Kitchen and washer/dryer are available anytime for your use
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185786
Property Id 185786

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5376785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9211 Carl Ln have any available units?
9211 Carl Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 9211 Carl Ln have?
Some of 9211 Carl Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9211 Carl Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9211 Carl Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9211 Carl Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9211 Carl Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 9211 Carl Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9211 Carl Ln offers parking.
Does 9211 Carl Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9211 Carl Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9211 Carl Ln have a pool?
No, 9211 Carl Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9211 Carl Ln have accessible units?
No, 9211 Carl Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9211 Carl Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9211 Carl Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

