9155 Westminster Ave Available 07/18/20 NICE 2BD & 2.5BA TOWNHOME IN GARDEN GROVE - Welcome to your new home! This pleasant 1,132sq ft Townhome has many unique features including newer kitchen cabinets and appliances, flooring, retrofit vinyl windows and much more!! Both bedrooms have full baths plus a 1/2 bthrm downstairs! The unit includes a 2-car garage and hookups for a washer and dryer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5858258)