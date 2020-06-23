All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8811 Boyd Avenue

8811 Boyd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8811 Boyd Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Amenities

Single Family Residential lease has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is located in the heart of beautiful Garden Grove. The front door leads to a beautiful and spacious living room with tall vaulted ceilings and wood laminate flooring throughout the living room, dining room and bedrooms. The kitchen features a quartz like counter top, newer looking cabinets, and a beautiful backsplash. The Master bathroom features a spacious walk in shower and a quartz like countertop sink. The secondary bathroom has also been very nicely remodeled. Central heating and freshly painted interior.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8811 Boyd Avenue have any available units?
8811 Boyd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
Is 8811 Boyd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8811 Boyd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8811 Boyd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8811 Boyd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 8811 Boyd Avenue offer parking?
No, 8811 Boyd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8811 Boyd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8811 Boyd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8811 Boyd Avenue have a pool?
No, 8811 Boyd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8811 Boyd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8811 Boyd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8811 Boyd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8811 Boyd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8811 Boyd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8811 Boyd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
