8811 Boyd Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Single Family Residential lease has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is located in the heart of beautiful Garden Grove. The front door leads to a beautiful and spacious living room with tall vaulted ceilings and wood laminate flooring throughout the living room, dining room and bedrooms. The kitchen features a quartz like counter top, newer looking cabinets, and a beautiful backsplash. The Master bathroom features a spacious walk in shower and a quartz like countertop sink. The secondary bathroom has also been very nicely remodeled. Central heating and freshly painted interior.