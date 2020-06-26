8701 Pizarro Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Awesome 2 Story 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Garden Grove! - Outstanding 2 Story 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in the Gated Classics Garden Grove Community



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SUNDAY, September 15th

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 4:00PM to 5:00PM

There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!



MOVE IN SPECIAL!!

Take $500 off your first Month's rent!!

We make moving EASY!



NEW CARPET!



Tile floors throughout downstairs and bathrooms

Living room has vaulted ceilings

Master bath with dual-vanity sinks

Downstairs fireplace in Family room

Formal Dining

Kitchen with Granite Countertops

Enclosed Backyard

Central A/C and Heat

Attached 2-car garage

Gardner is NOT included

Close distance to community park



NON-SMOKING HOME

$2,595 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

Please Submit for Pets



This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing

Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



