Garden Grove, CA
8701 Pizarro Ave
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

8701 Pizarro Ave

8701 Pizarro Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8701 Pizarro Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome 2 Story 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Garden Grove! - Outstanding 2 Story 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in the Gated Classics Garden Grove Community

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SUNDAY, September 15th
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 4:00PM to 5:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!

MOVE IN SPECIAL!!
Take $500 off your first Month's rent!!
We make moving EASY!

NEW CARPET!

Tile floors throughout downstairs and bathrooms
Living room has vaulted ceilings
Master bath with dual-vanity sinks
Downstairs fireplace in Family room
Formal Dining
Kitchen with Granite Countertops
Enclosed Backyard
Central A/C and Heat
Attached 2-car garage
Gardner is NOT included
Close distance to community park

NON-SMOKING HOME
$2,595 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE4984503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 Pizarro Ave have any available units?
8701 Pizarro Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 8701 Pizarro Ave have?
Some of 8701 Pizarro Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 Pizarro Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8701 Pizarro Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 Pizarro Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8701 Pizarro Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8701 Pizarro Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8701 Pizarro Ave offers parking.
Does 8701 Pizarro Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8701 Pizarro Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 Pizarro Ave have a pool?
No, 8701 Pizarro Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8701 Pizarro Ave have accessible units?
No, 8701 Pizarro Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 Pizarro Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8701 Pizarro Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
