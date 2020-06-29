8650 Meadow Brook Avenue Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool 24hr maintenance garage tennis court

This wonderful, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms townhouse property rental in Garden Grove.



The well-lit interior features high ceilings, hardwood and tile floors, gray painted walls, window blinds, a fireplace, and a walk-in closet. The kitchen is nice and bright with smooth countertops, classic white cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. For climate control, AC and gas heating are installed. Enjoy the shared swimming pool, tennis courts, and a clubhouse among the amenities.



Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity. Landlord will cover the water and trash.



Additional Details:

With an attached 2-car garage.



Pets are permitted on the property.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Liberty Park and Blakey Park.



