Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

8650 Meadow Brook Avenue Unit B

8650 Meadow Brook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8650 Meadow Brook Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This wonderful, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms townhouse property rental in Garden Grove.

The well-lit interior features high ceilings, hardwood and tile floors, gray painted walls, window blinds, a fireplace, and a walk-in closet. The kitchen is nice and bright with smooth countertops, classic white cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. For climate control, AC and gas heating are installed. Enjoy the shared swimming pool, tennis courts, and a clubhouse among the amenities.

Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity. Landlord will cover the water and trash.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
With an attached 2-car garage.

Pets are permitted on the property.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Liberty Park and Blakey Park.

(RLNE5575098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8650 Meadow Brook Avenue Unit B have any available units?
8650 Meadow Brook Avenue Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 8650 Meadow Brook Avenue Unit B have?
Some of 8650 Meadow Brook Avenue Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8650 Meadow Brook Avenue Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
8650 Meadow Brook Avenue Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8650 Meadow Brook Avenue Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 8650 Meadow Brook Avenue Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 8650 Meadow Brook Avenue Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 8650 Meadow Brook Avenue Unit B offers parking.
Does 8650 Meadow Brook Avenue Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8650 Meadow Brook Avenue Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8650 Meadow Brook Avenue Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 8650 Meadow Brook Avenue Unit B has a pool.
Does 8650 Meadow Brook Avenue Unit B have accessible units?
No, 8650 Meadow Brook Avenue Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 8650 Meadow Brook Avenue Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8650 Meadow Brook Avenue Unit B has units with dishwashers.
