8602 Chapman Ave

Available 10/15/19 $1850 Beautiful Two Bedroom with Garage - Property Id: 53924



Beautiful and spacious upgraded two bedroom with two bathroom, downstairs, located in a gorgeous and tranquil community ,,Villa Chapman", minutes away from freeway, schools and an abundance of shopping, dining and entertainment destinations.

We recently completed major remodeling with:

- New paint, hardwood laminate floor everywhere

- New kitchen counter and new stainless steel sink

- New vertical blinds in all windows

- New doors, screen doors and lighting

- New toilets, faucets and bathtub fittings in the bathroom

- New gas stove and dishwasher in the kitchen

- Walk-in closet in the master bedroom

- Additional closets on the hallway

- AC and gas heater

- Large patio

- Vertical blinds in all windows

- Shared enclosed garage plus one assigned parking space

- Coin operated laundry facility at the property

- Water and trash service paid

Call to schedule a private tour of our lovely community and of your new apartment home.



Villa Chapman

714 - 867 - 6743

Available 10/15/2019.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/53924p

No Dogs Allowed



