Garden Grove, CA
8602 Chapman Ave
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

8602 Chapman Ave

8602 W Chapman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8602 W Chapman Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 05/01/19 $1850 Beautiful Two Bedroom with Garage - Property Id: 53924

Beautiful and spacious upgraded two bedroom with two bathroom, downstairs, located in a gorgeous and tranquil community ,,Villa Chapman", minutes away from freeway, schools and an abundance of shopping, dining and entertainment destinations.
We recently completed major remodeling with:
- Newer paint, hardwood laminate floor everywhere
- New kitchen counter, new cabinets and new stainless steel sink
- New vertical blinds in all windows
- New doors, screen doors and lighting
- New toilets, faucets and bathtub fittings in the bathroom
- New gas stove and dishwasher in the kitchen
- New AC
- Walk-in closet in the bedroom
- Additional closets on the hallway
- Large balcony
- Vertical blinds in all windows
- Shared enclosed garage plus one assigned parking space
- Coin operated laundry facility at the property
- Water and trash service paid
Call to schedule a private tour of our lovely community and of your new apartment home.

Villa Chapman
714 - 867 - 6743
Available 05/01/2019.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/53924
Property Id 53924

(RLNE4806681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8602 Chapman Ave have any available units?
8602 Chapman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 8602 Chapman Ave have?
Some of 8602 Chapman Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8602 Chapman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8602 Chapman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8602 Chapman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8602 Chapman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8602 Chapman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8602 Chapman Ave offers parking.
Does 8602 Chapman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8602 Chapman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8602 Chapman Ave have a pool?
No, 8602 Chapman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8602 Chapman Ave have accessible units?
No, 8602 Chapman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8602 Chapman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8602 Chapman Ave has units with dishwashers.
