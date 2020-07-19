8602 Chapman Ave

Amenities
Available 05/01/19 $1850 Beautiful Two Bedroom with Garage - Property Id: 53924
Beautiful and spacious upgraded two bedroom with two bathroom, downstairs, located in a gorgeous and tranquil community ,,Villa Chapman", minutes away from freeway, schools and an abundance of shopping, dining and entertainment destinations.
We recently completed major remodeling with:
- Newer paint, hardwood laminate floor everywhere
- New kitchen counter, new cabinets and new stainless steel sink
- New vertical blinds in all windows
- New doors, screen doors and lighting
- New toilets, faucets and bathtub fittings in the bathroom
- New gas stove and dishwasher in the kitchen
- New AC
- Walk-in closet in the bedroom
- Additional closets on the hallway
- Large balcony
- Shared enclosed garage plus one assigned parking space
- Coin operated laundry facility at the property
- Water and trash service paid
Call to schedule a private tour of our lovely community and of your new apartment home.
Villa Chapman
714 - 867 - 6743
Available 05/01/2019.
