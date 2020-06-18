All apartments in Garden Grove
Garden Grove, CA
8571 Edgebrook Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

8571 Edgebrook Dr.

8571 Edgebrook Drive · (949) 679-0440 ext. 122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8571 Edgebrook Drive, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8571 Edgebrook Dr. · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bath, 2 story town home - GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bath, 2 story town home features a large 2 car garage, private entry thru patio, plenty of overhead storage and laundry hook ups. Kitchen was recently remodeled with new quartz counter, new faucet and deep sink, dishwasher, stove and microwave it also has a unique built in granite table. Spacious living room and kitchen have built in speakers and recessed lights. Both bedrooms feature great closet space and storage.New central air and heat was installed this year. New carpet throughout the second floor and a fresh coat of paint makes this property one you must see!

The home is near many great features: Nearby Schools, 1 block to Meairs Elementary, near Warner Middle School and Bolsa Grande High School. Great access to the freeways, 22, 405, 5 and 57, Near Disneyland, shopping and restaurants.Owner pays HOA dues. Tenant pays water and utilities. Community Pool and Recreation Area, basketball court, Club house. Pet Friendly

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2400 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com *** Please submit pets for approval***

(RLNE5839922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8571 Edgebrook Dr. have any available units?
8571 Edgebrook Dr. has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 8571 Edgebrook Dr. have?
Some of 8571 Edgebrook Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8571 Edgebrook Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8571 Edgebrook Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8571 Edgebrook Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8571 Edgebrook Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8571 Edgebrook Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8571 Edgebrook Dr. does offer parking.
Does 8571 Edgebrook Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8571 Edgebrook Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8571 Edgebrook Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 8571 Edgebrook Dr. has a pool.
Does 8571 Edgebrook Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8571 Edgebrook Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8571 Edgebrook Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8571 Edgebrook Dr. has units with dishwashers.
