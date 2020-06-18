8571 Edgebrook Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage

GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bath, 2 story town home - GATED COMMUNITY: 2 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bath, 2 story town home features a large 2 car garage, private entry thru patio, plenty of overhead storage and laundry hook ups. Kitchen was recently remodeled with new quartz counter, new faucet and deep sink, dishwasher, stove and microwave it also has a unique built in granite table. Spacious living room and kitchen have built in speakers and recessed lights. Both bedrooms feature great closet space and storage.New central air and heat was installed this year. New carpet throughout the second floor and a fresh coat of paint makes this property one you must see!



The home is near many great features: Nearby Schools, 1 block to Meairs Elementary, near Warner Middle School and Bolsa Grande High School. Great access to the freeways, 22, 405, 5 and 57, Near Disneyland, shopping and restaurants.Owner pays HOA dues. Tenant pays water and utilities. Community Pool and Recreation Area, basketball court, Club house. Pet Friendly



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2400 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com *** Please submit pets for approval***



(RLNE5839922)