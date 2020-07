Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan carpet range oven

Great neighborhood and schools! Three bedroom plus den/office. Two bathrooms. Beautifully maintained. New paint throughout, carpet is two years old and freshly cleaned. 6600 sq. ft. yard fully fenced. Monthly rent includes water, trash and gardener. Tons of storage in the garage with a work bench as well.