All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 6601 LENORE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
6601 LENORE AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6601 LENORE AVE

6601 Lenore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

6601 Lenore Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Garden Grove - 4 Bd - 2 Bth - Remodeled Home - Central Air - Gorgeous!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this 4 bedroom 2 bath house located in Garden Grove. The house is approximately 1400 square feet and has been completely remodeled with new vinyl plank flooring, new two-tone paint, new kitchen cabinets & countertops, new stainless steel microwave/stove/dishwasher, new bathroom vanities, new tile showerwalls, new bathroom tile flooring, central heating and air conditioning, ceiling fans, large closet spaces, mirrored closet doors, fireplace, new exterior painting, huge back yard, laundry hookups and 2 car garage. The owner will pay for the gardener, but the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home is with close proximity to the 22, 405, and 605 freeways. Hurry this home won't last long!

For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:
http://wwww.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4547724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 LENORE AVE have any available units?
6601 LENORE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 6601 LENORE AVE have?
Some of 6601 LENORE AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6601 LENORE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6601 LENORE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 LENORE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 6601 LENORE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 6601 LENORE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 6601 LENORE AVE does offer parking.
Does 6601 LENORE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6601 LENORE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 LENORE AVE have a pool?
No, 6601 LENORE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6601 LENORE AVE have accessible units?
No, 6601 LENORE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 LENORE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6601 LENORE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newland Garden
8520 Gloria Ave #A15
Garden Grove, CA 82844
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St
Garden Grove, CA 92841
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles