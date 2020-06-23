6601 LENORE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Garden Grove - 4 Bd - 2 Bth - Remodeled Home - Central Air - Gorgeous!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this 4 bedroom 2 bath house located in Garden Grove. The house is approximately 1400 square feet and has been completely remodeled with new vinyl plank flooring, new two-tone paint, new kitchen cabinets & countertops, new stainless steel microwave/stove/dishwasher, new bathroom vanities, new tile showerwalls, new bathroom tile flooring, central heating and air conditioning, ceiling fans, large closet spaces, mirrored closet doors, fireplace, new exterior painting, huge back yard, laundry hookups and 2 car garage. The owner will pay for the gardener, but the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home is with close proximity to the 22, 405, and 605 freeways. Hurry this home won't last long!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4547724)