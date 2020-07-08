6361 Trinette

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled S&S home with over 1600 SF in the delightful neighborhood of Garden Park! You’ll love this brand new interior featuring an open and spacious floor plan concept. A fabulous new kitchen with all new appliances, new cabinetry, quartz countertops & custom glass tile backsplash, recessed lighting, generous sized pantry and built-in buffet! You’ll be delighted with the spacious living room and dining room areas, two newly remodeled bathrooms, new carpet and new laminate natural wood flooring, fresh interior paint in a neutral color palette, recessed lighting, smooth ceilings…New AC & furnace, new copper plumbing, all new electrical, dual pane Milgard windows…and 2 car attached garage with direct access to the garage from the kitchen plus a generous size backyard for the kids to play. This is truly a “turnkey” home… who could ask for anything morel!!! (Please no pets & no smoking….) Please call Carolyn for an appointment to view this home (562) 716-2500.