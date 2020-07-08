All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 6361 Trinette.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
6361 Trinette
Last updated October 31 2019 at 6:08 PM

6361 Trinette

6361 Trinette Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

6361 Trinette Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled S&S home with over 1600 SF in the delightful neighborhood of Garden Park! You’ll love this brand new interior featuring an open and spacious floor plan concept. A fabulous new kitchen with all new appliances, new cabinetry, quartz countertops & custom glass tile backsplash, recessed lighting, generous sized pantry and built-in buffet! You’ll be delighted with the spacious living room and dining room areas, two newly remodeled bathrooms, new carpet and new laminate natural wood flooring, fresh interior paint in a neutral color palette, recessed lighting, smooth ceilings…New AC & furnace, new copper plumbing, all new electrical, dual pane Milgard windows…and 2 car attached garage with direct access to the garage from the kitchen plus a generous size backyard for the kids to play. This is truly a “turnkey” home… who could ask for anything morel!!! (Please no pets & no smoking….) Please call Carolyn for an appointment to view this home (562) 716-2500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6361 Trinette have any available units?
6361 Trinette doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 6361 Trinette have?
Some of 6361 Trinette's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6361 Trinette currently offering any rent specials?
6361 Trinette is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6361 Trinette pet-friendly?
No, 6361 Trinette is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 6361 Trinette offer parking?
Yes, 6361 Trinette offers parking.
Does 6361 Trinette have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6361 Trinette does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6361 Trinette have a pool?
No, 6361 Trinette does not have a pool.
Does 6361 Trinette have accessible units?
No, 6361 Trinette does not have accessible units.
Does 6361 Trinette have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6361 Trinette has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles