Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

WEST GARDEN GROVE BEAUTY! - Must See!!



4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Front Porch Entry, Gas Fireplace, Family Kitchen, Covered Patio, Built in BBQ, Double Detached Garage, Long Drive way for additional parking, Enclosed Back Yard, Central Air Conditioning, Washer Dryer Hook Ups, and much more.



Great Neighborhood, close to shopping, freeways, Mears Elementary, Warner Middle & Westminster High Schools and more....



One year term, Deposit into 2 monthly payments on approved credit.



Please feel free to drive by and call for a private showing 714-497-8583 or respond via email.



13432 Balos Dr, Garden Grove. Located off of Beach & Trask



