Garden Grove, CA
13432 Balos
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:14 AM

13432 Balos

13432 Balos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13432 Balos Drive, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
WEST GARDEN GROVE BEAUTY! - Must See!!

4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Front Porch Entry, Gas Fireplace, Family Kitchen, Covered Patio, Built in BBQ, Double Detached Garage, Long Drive way for additional parking, Enclosed Back Yard, Central Air Conditioning, Washer Dryer Hook Ups, and much more.

Great Neighborhood, close to shopping, freeways, Mears Elementary, Warner Middle & Westminster High Schools and more....

One year term, Deposit into 2 monthly payments on approved credit.

Please feel free to drive by and call for a private showing 714-497-8583 or respond via email.

13432 Balos Dr, Garden Grove. Located off of Beach & Trask

For additional properties and Application call the office or visit
http://www.aceppm.com

(RLNE4825416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13432 Balos have any available units?
13432 Balos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 13432 Balos have?
Some of 13432 Balos's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13432 Balos currently offering any rent specials?
13432 Balos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13432 Balos pet-friendly?
No, 13432 Balos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 13432 Balos offer parking?
Yes, 13432 Balos offers parking.
Does 13432 Balos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13432 Balos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13432 Balos have a pool?
No, 13432 Balos does not have a pool.
Does 13432 Balos have accessible units?
No, 13432 Balos does not have accessible units.
Does 13432 Balos have units with dishwashers?
No, 13432 Balos does not have units with dishwashers.
