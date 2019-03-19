13165 Newland St.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Two Story 3 Bd 3Ba + LOFT Townhome in Garden Grove! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nRW1bB25QuP&brand=0



Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/K-jVRKoiPCg



Two story townhome located in a gated neighborhood of Garden Grove. 3 BED, 3 BATH + LOFT! Living room has vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Direct access to private back patio. One bedroom downstairs! Master retreat located upstairs with ensuite bathroom! 2 car garage. Convenient location, short distance to shopping, dining, entertainment and freeway access. Won't last long! Apply Today!



Submit on small pets under 25 pounds.



To schedule a showing please contact: Frances at 714-248-5207 or showings2@RpmCoast.com



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 deposit for each approved pet.

For additional information please contact: Sandra@RpmCoast.com or showings2@RpmCoast.com



(RLNE5446374)