Garden Grove, CA
13100 Gilbert Street
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:25 PM

13100 Gilbert Street

13100 Gilbert St · No Longer Available
Location

13100 Gilbert St, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
SINGLE STORY Condo in a GATED COMMUNITY. The lush surroundings include water falls, ponds and community pool & spa. The master bedroom is spacious with ample closet space with Jack and Jill style 2nd bedroom. There is also another 3rd room that could be used as an office, TV or bonus room, etc. The galley style kitchen has maple style cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel sink and is adjacent to a nice size formal dining area. The living room is spacious with lots of windows to enjoy the beautiful outdoor scenery. This lovely condo also includes: inside laundry, window blinds, neutral paint, upgraded bathroom, beautiful wood laminate floors and 2 private patios for outdoor enjoyment and a 2 car detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13100 Gilbert Street have any available units?
13100 Gilbert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 13100 Gilbert Street have?
Some of 13100 Gilbert Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13100 Gilbert Street currently offering any rent specials?
13100 Gilbert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13100 Gilbert Street pet-friendly?
No, 13100 Gilbert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 13100 Gilbert Street offer parking?
Yes, 13100 Gilbert Street offers parking.
Does 13100 Gilbert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13100 Gilbert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13100 Gilbert Street have a pool?
Yes, 13100 Gilbert Street has a pool.
Does 13100 Gilbert Street have accessible units?
No, 13100 Gilbert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13100 Gilbert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13100 Gilbert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
