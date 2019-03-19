13100 Gilbert Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

SINGLE STORY Condo in a GATED COMMUNITY. The lush surroundings include water falls, ponds and community pool & spa. The master bedroom is spacious with ample closet space with Jack and Jill style 2nd bedroom. There is also another 3rd room that could be used as an office, TV or bonus room, etc. The galley style kitchen has maple style cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel sink and is adjacent to a nice size formal dining area. The living room is spacious with lots of windows to enjoy the beautiful outdoor scenery. This lovely condo also includes: inside laundry, window blinds, neutral paint, upgraded bathroom, beautiful wood laminate floors and 2 private patios for outdoor enjoyment and a 2 car detached garage.