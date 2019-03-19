12879 Adams St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Available 12/01/19 Private Apartment House - Property Id: 172697



Rare Opportunity !!! Private 1 Br/1 Bath (almost 600 SqFt), Completely Remodeled, Freshly Painted, New Hardwood Floor, Spacious Living Area, Large Size Bedroom with Walk In Closet, Huge and Remodeled Bathroom, New Kitchen with Microwave, Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, Stainless Steel Sink. Very safe and quiet neighborhood, Safe Parking right under your window. House Offers WIFI (High Speed Internet), Cable, Laundry, Central Heater, Central Air Conditioner, etc



Rent is $1599/month plus $200/month for all utilities: WIFI, High Speed Internet, Cable, Laundry , Water, Gas, Electricity, Central AC, Central Heater, Trash) , Total: $1799/month. Deposit $1000, Available DECEMBER 1ST!!!



This is more than an apartment, is half of the house, completely closed out from the rest of the house, with private entrance, and all utilities/monthly expenses/rent included in $1799 monthly.



One Person only please.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/172697p

Property Id 172697



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5281109)