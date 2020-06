12842 Palm Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill hot tub

PREMIERE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CORNER UNIT IN THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE LOTUS WALK COMMUNITY! GORGEOUS MODERN, OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN WITH ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT AND WINDOWS! THE HOME FEATURES BEAUTIFUL STAINED CONCRETE FLOORING THE MOMENT YOU STEP IN THE DOOR AND CONTINUES THROUGHOUT THE LIVING AND DINING AREAS. BALCONY OFF LIVING ROOM FOR EARLY MORNING COFFEE OR EVENING COCKTAIL. FRESHLY PAINTED READY FOR YOU TO JUST MOVE IN! KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. BREAKFAST COUNTER THAT GOES FOREVER! SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH MASTER BATH FEATURING DUAL SINKS, SOAKING TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER AND WALK-IN CLOSET. LAUNDRY CLOSET IN UNIT. COMMUNITY IS WELL MAINTAINED WITH POOL, SPA, CABANAS, BBQ AREA, AND OUTDOOR FIREPLACE WITH SURROUNDING SITTING AREA. LOCATED IN THE GROVE DISTRICT MINUTES AWAY FROM RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT, SHOPPING AT THE OUTLETS AT ORANGE, DOWNTOWN DISNEY, THE ANAHEIM GARDENWALK, DISNEYLAND, ANGEL STADIUM, HONDA CENTER AND EASY ACCESS TO THE 5,57 AND 22 FREEWAYS. OWNER HAS ONE PET POLICY.