12764 Newhope Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12764 Newhope Street

12764 Newhope Street · No Longer Available
Location

12764 Newhope Street, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

Please call Maria for showings 714-795-7036.

Single level townhome in Garden Grove! 2 Bed, 1 Bath with 2 car garage! Spacious living room with fireplace and open flow to the dining area. Kitchen with oak cabinets and modern appliances. Interior washer/dryer! Both bedrooms ample sized. Community includes refreshing pool!

NO PETS.

Please visit www.rpmcoast.com/search-rentals/ to submit an application.

Move In Costs:
One months rent
Deposit equal to one months rent
$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee
Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

