12764 Newhope Street

Please call Maria for showings 714-795-7036.



Single level townhome in Garden Grove! 2 Bed, 1 Bath with 2 car garage! Spacious living room with fireplace and open flow to the dining area. Kitchen with oak cabinets and modern appliances. Interior washer/dryer! Both bedrooms ample sized. Community includes refreshing pool!



NO PETS.



Move In Costs:

One months rent

Deposit equal to one months rent

$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee

Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

