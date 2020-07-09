12764 Newhope Street

Amenities
Please call Maria for showings 714-795-7036.
Single level townhome in Garden Grove! 2 Bed, 1 Bath with 2 car garage! Spacious living room with fireplace and open flow to the dining area. Kitchen with oak cabinets and modern appliances. Interior washer/dryer! Both bedrooms ample sized. Community includes refreshing pool!
NO PETS.
Please visit www.rpmcoast.com/search-rentals/ to submit an application.
Move In Costs:
One months rent
Deposit equal to one months rent
$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee
Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.