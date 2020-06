Amenities

Don't miss the opportunity to lease a renovated well maintained and ready to move in home in a highly desirable Garden Grove neighborhood. This single level home offers 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. New kitchen, new floors, new everything! Beautiful big lot with an amazing back yard! Close to everything ( Disneyland is just around the corner) PLEASE CONTACT LUKEE @ 951 255 5394 for showing and more information!